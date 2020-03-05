Oshiomhole’s suspension, internal affair of APC ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said Wednesday’s suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a problem for the ruling party to deal with.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja had yesterday suspended Oshiomhole from parading himself as chairman of the ruling party.

Reacting to the development, PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the APC should deal with its internal problems.

“It is the internal affairs of a sinking party and we are not part of that. It is an issue for them to deal with,” he said.

Oshiomhole, immediate past governor of Edo state has faced a barrage of criticisms from members of his own party in recent times. Added to this is the lingering feud between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki who a fortnight ago, charged his predecessor to always seek clearance from the state government before visiting Edo.

Vanguard Nigeria News

