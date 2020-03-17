Breaking News
Oshiomhole resumes, says no crisis in NWC

2:50 pm
Adams Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

After days of staying away from the National Secretariat following a court order which upheld his suspension, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday resumed work, declaring that there is no crisis in the National Working Committee NWC.

While he conceded that some of the members and gone to court, Oshiomhole said it was one of the tenets of democracy, saying the party is bouncing back stronger.

