Oshiomhole presents Ajimobi to Buhari as new APC deputy chairman

…dismisses opposition by Ekiti chapter

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Friday formally presented the party’s new Deputy National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi, to President Muhammadu Buhari despite the opposition from Ekiti State chapter of the party.

An obviously relieved Oshiomhole who was dressed in a dark blue kaftan, instead of his usual grey khaki suit, while speaking to State House correspondents said that he used the opportunity to commend President Buhari for slashing petrol price to N125 per litre in view of the global drop in crude oil price.

Also read:

He said that the action of the President was unprecedented, adding that the crash in the international market of the price of crude oil has become a blessing to Nigerians.

Oshiomhole, who was still relishing on the euphoria of his victory against his traducers said that Ajimobi’s appointment to the position of deputy chairman was a popular decision of the Southwest region.

According to him, democracy allows for the dissent by Ekiti State but also allows the majority, being the other five Southwest States, to have their way.

He said, “I came essentially to present the former governor of Ogun State, Abiola Ajimobi whom the South West has nominated to fill the void arising from the vacancy of the Deputy National Chairman, South, created by the appointment of the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“Of course, Mr President already knows him, he hosted us a couple of times when he was governor of Oyo State and played a pioneering role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Obviously, he is not a stranger to the President, it’s just a way of formality that I have to present him. Mr President was delighted that someone with his background – a complete gentleman, he has been in the oil industry, a senator and a two-term governor.

“So he will bring on board a wealth of experience that will help to reinforce the quality of leadership of the All Progressives Congress.