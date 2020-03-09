Oshiobugie holds seminar for intending JAMB candidates in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

To assist students pass the upcoming 2020 JAMB UTME, maximize scholarship opportunities, gain admission into tertiary institutions and strategise for life as undergraduates, the Chief Oxecutive Officer of Clever, Zion Oshiobugie, popularly referred to as the academic mentor, has for the 8th time, organised his yearly seminar for intending UTME & SSCE students tagged ‘UTME secrets to success seminar’

The seminar helps students discover secrets on how to be successful in the JAMB UTME, POST-UTME and also guide them in the admission process for the 2020/2021 session, while also exploring both local and international scholarship opportunities

In the last seven years, the seminar has seen a record-breaking total attendance of 9,000 students. The seminar featured Jamb computer-based text (CBT) demo explained, Career Test / Vision Boarding, UTME tips for Arts, Science & Social Science, Guide to Getting Tertiary Admission: The Step By Step Process, Post UTME Documentation, All you need to know about University Scholarships and loads more.

This year’s edition held at the Paradise Hall, Mosheshe Estate along Airport Road in Warri, Delta State, with over 2500 students in attendance. The students in their response expressed joy over the seminar and were thankful to the convener, Oshiobugie for the great Initiative. Renowned teachers and dignitaries such as Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu, Mr Clinton Oleh, Mr Newton Oleh, Mr Vessy Obozuwa, Komeno Cyril and many others graced the event.

Oshiobugie is a professional career expert, Tony Elumelu Alumni, Tedx Speaker, motivational speaker, anti-drug abuse campaigner, on-air personality, established entrepreneur and a life coach with a dream to help over 20 million orphans and vulnerable African children become problem solvers. Through his foundation’s initiatives and programmes like ‘define my future conference’, the ‘students corner radio programme’, school prefects leadership programme, UTME secrets to success seminar and ‘the resolve campaign (an anti-drug abuse campaign)’ programme, Zion has provided training, capacity building and mentoring, which has impacted over 40,000 youths in Delta State and beyond over the last seven years.

