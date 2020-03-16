Ooni settles Ekiti traditional rulers, Govt tussle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has settled the dispute between some prominent traditional rulers in Ekiti state and the state government.

Trouble started when Governor Kayode Fayemi appointed Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Ajibade Alabi as the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, an action which did not go down with the 17 foremost traditional rulers, otherwise known as the Pelupelu Obas.

The Obas dragged the State Government to Court over the appointment of Alawe of Ilawe as the Chairman of the Council of Obas, claiming the appointment was against the tradition and extant rules which govern the appointment of the leader of the Council.

According to the 16 Pelupelu Obas, chairman of the Council should come from among them and since this has not been the case, they decided to stay away from the Council meetings and some government activities, which irked the government and resulted into the issuance of the query to them.

The 17 Pelupelu Obas are comprised of the following: Ajero of Ijero, Alara of Aramoko, Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Ogoga of Ikere, Olomuo of Omuo, Attah of Ayede, Oloye of Oye.

Others are Arinjale of Ise, Ologotun of Ogotun, Onitaji of Itaji, Elemure of Emure, Alaaye of Efon, Owa Ooye of Okemesi, Olojudo of Ido Faboro, Elekole of Ikole and Onisan of Isan-Ekiti.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the meeting which was held behind closed doors at the Governor’s office in Ado Ekiti, Oba Ogunwusi said the traditional rulers have agreed to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign within the traditional institutions in the state.

Oba Ogunwusi, who blamed the media for its role in fueling the crisis among the monarchs, urged the monarchs to be united particularly, in the interest of the Yoruba race.

The Ooni of Ife observed that there should be mutual respect between government and traditional rulers, and urged the aggrieved monarchs to embrace patriotism to give room for peace and development.

Also the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe said the issue among the Obas was a family affair and would be treated as such since they had agreed to work together.

Similarly, the Owa Ajero of Ijero Ekiti Oba Adewole Adebayo told newsmen that the court case instituted by the monarch against the current Chairman of the council of Obas, Oba Ajibade Alabi would now be suspended based on the agreement reached at the reconciliatory meeting.

Chairman Ekiti Council of Obas chairman Oba Ajibade Alabi confirmed that there was no more division among the monarchs as the issues causing the row among them had been resolved.

