Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for being at the forefront in the initiation to set up a South South regional security outfit to combat crime.

It would be recall that Ifeanyi Okowa who is the South South governors forum’s chairman on Tursday announced that he and his colleagues who met in Asaba agreed that there was a need for a regional security outfit to combat crime in the region. At the meeting were the governors of Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

Reacting to the resolution, Onuesoke commended Okowa for leading the pack of South South Governors to initiate a move to set up a regional security outfit like Amotekun of the South West to complement the effort of the police and other security agencies in the task of policing the region and reducing crime to the barest minimum.

Speaking to newsmen at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State while on his way to Abuja for a climate change workshop, Onuesoke stated that Okowa moves is very significant in saving lives and property in the region.

The elated PDP Chieftain commended Okowa for aligning with the South South Governors proposing to set up the security body to fight crime so as to save lives and property in the region.

Onuesoke who was former Delta State Governorship aspirant pointed out that when the security outfit comes into existence it will go a long way in resolving the issue of herdsmen menace, kidnapping, armed robbery and assassinations among others in the region.

Describing the governor’s move as well-conceived, he pointed out that the idea was the best measure to quell the myriad of security challenges besieging the region.

“Okowa’s idea of bringing South South governors together to set up a regional outfit is timely. It is a right peg in the right hole. It is the best measures to get rid of insecurity challenges emanating from nefarious activities of herdsmen thriving in the absence of joint coordination of security outfit for the South South.

“The move is one of the best. This is because individual state-owned security outfits was restricted by State boundaries and made it difficult to curb inter and Intra State Crimes committed by miscreants, kidnappers, bandits and herdsmen. The incessant crimes committed during farming seasons especially, killing of farmer, kidnapping and rape of our women will be reduced drastically, ’’ he stated.

