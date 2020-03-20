Breaking News
Only wicked men complain of fallen breasts ⁠— Wunmi Toriola

10:33 pm
Wunmi Toriola

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood actress and producer, Olawunmi Toriola, who is probably tired of hearing men complaining about women’s fallen boobs, says it is only wicked men who complain about fallen breast.

“ Only wicked men complain about fallen breast. If na you stand for 25 years, you no go find chair sit down” she quipped on social media.

Besides being a prolific and talented actress, Wunmi Toriola is a beautiful and curvy woman, who has enjoyed a relatively successful career.

