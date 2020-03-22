Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger has described the ongoing second Niger bridge project as historic, monumental, and a potential high grade mark for All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government if successfully executed.

The Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Bishop Nwokolo, who commended the Federal Government for the commencement of work on the second Niger bridge, also expressed satisfaction with work so far done on the project.

He said: “Second Niger bridge project is historic and monumental. It is a potential high grade mark for the government, if successfully executed.

“The extent of work so far done on both ends of the bridge, the Onitsha and Asaba ends of the bridge is satisfactory, and it shows the seriousness of the government over the project against decades of lip service paid to it.

“This has changed the narrative about the bridge, which has long been a protracted subject for electioneering campaign, particularly in the South-East. It’s eventual actualisation now by the Federal Government, is commendable.”

Nwokolo, who emphasized the strategic position of the bridge, said: “It’s numerous economic and social benefits are neither limited to Anambra State nor to the South East, but to the entire nation.

“The bridge, strategically and perfectly links the East, West, North and South of the country for the good of the nation.The Federal Government should therefore, not allow petty political interests to frustrate the time frame for the completion of the project.”

Vanguard

