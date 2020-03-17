One killed, 18 injured as NURTW, tricycles members clash in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

One person has been feared killed in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Tuesday following a fracas that ensued between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) over control of a park at Offa-garage area of the state capital.

Also, several members of the two warring transport unions numbering 18 reportedly sustained serious injuries and they were currently recuperating at a private hospital in Ilorin at press time.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the crisis which erupted within the metropolis saw the NURTW members led by one, Taiye Olose while the other faction was led by the leader of tricycle owners simply identified as Albarka.

The two warring factions according to Vanguard sources engaged in a free for all fight with dangerous weapons leading to the death of Albarka the leader of the tricycle owners while Taye Olose the leader of NURTW sustained severe injuries while about eighteen members of the two unions also sustained very serious injuries.

Vanguard gathered that the free for all fight led many residents and shop owners of the ever-busy Offa-garage to run for their dear lives while shops were hurriedly closed to avoid being looted by miscreants.

The men of an anti-riot squad from the state Command later came to the rescue to restore peace among the warring factions and prevented it from spreading to other parks in the state capital.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

He said: “One person was confirmed dead while several others were injured, we are still investigating the incident ”

He also advised the people of the state to remain law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

Vanguard

