Ondo police reveals cause of Akure explosion

10:47 am
By Dayo Johnson

ONDO state police command has confirmed that the explosion was caused when a truck conveying explosives to a quarry company in Edo state exploded at the airport junction area.

Police commissioner Undie Adie told newsmen in Akure that ” The truck was flagged down by policemen at a checkpoint. They notified the truck driver of a flame of fire under the truck, it reportedly exploded when they came down to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, findings showed that over 70 houses were damaged by the explosion.

No fewer than 13 worshippers inside Possibility Prayer Mountain for All Nation Church were injured and rushed to the hospital.

The highway had been cut off thereby preventing motorists travelling to the Northern part of the country from gaining access.

About seven structures in a school opposite the church were equally destroyed.

Three security guards in the school were injured and rushed to the Hospital.

