By Adeola Badru

A Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship aspirant in Ondo State in the forthcoming election in the state, Mr Banji Okunomo, has canvassed for a single term for governors and all political office holders, saying that four years should be enough for them to perform.

Okunomo stated this in Ibadan at the weekend, while addressing newsmen on his ambition to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He opined that the second term gives room for corruption and non-performance, calling for a review of the nation’s constitution to accommodate single term for governors and other elected positions.

The Ondo gubernatorial aspirant said single term for the governors and others would Fastrack democratic development and bring desired results thereby making the populace to partake in dividends of democracy.

He opined that the constitution shouldn’t give non-performing governors the latitude of the second term, adding that: “I’m saying it that we should be very careful with the issue of the second term in the affairs of governance.”

The PDP aspirant implored the electorate to take destiny in their hands by ensuring that they elected credible individuals that could provide good governance rather than those that would not care for their welfare.

On his political ambition, Okunomo said welfarism and economic development of Ondo State would be his priority if he emerged as the PDP candidate and won the governorship election.

He said the resources of the state would be channelled towards what would improve the living standard on son and daughters of the state.

According to him, Ondo State is blessed with bitumen and other resources, pointing out that these would be tapped to industrialise the state, thereby generating employment opportunities for the youths and other unemployed indigenes of the state.

The aspirant, however, expressed optimism that he would emerge as the candidate of PDP during the party’s primary that would come up in May, claiming that he has the support of the majority in the party.

