Dayo Johnson – Akure

A governorship aspirant of the Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ifeoluwa Oyedele has paid for the Surgery of a Student Tobias Sunday suffering from maxillofacial cancer.

Tobias Sunday, is a student of Bishop Philip Academy, Ibadan, Oyo state.

His case was reported in a national daily on Saturday 22nd of February and was said to be needing the sum of N450,000 for the surgery.

Oyedele said he was moved by his plight hence he made available the needed sum for him to proceed for the surgery.

Sunday’s ailment started around March 2019 and has since then stopped schooling owing to pains resulting from swollen tongue and neck, which has also prevented him from talking and eating.

Doctors at Ondo State Teaching Hospital Akure, who confirmed that Sunday is suffering from Cancer of the Mandible said he had to be referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, to undergo the three stages of cancer treatment – the Surgical, Chemotherapy, and Radiotherapy.

Oyedele was represented by Dr. Dipo Okeyomi at the presentation of the cash to the student and was accompanied by the former speaker of the state house of assembly Rt. Hon. Kenneth Olawale and Dr. Segun Ayodele.

They said that Oyedele came across “the plight of the young man from the Media and quickly reached out to him by paying his hospital bills in order to give him a new lease of life.

According to them “Oyedele was moved to tears on reading the story and quietly instructed that this team take action to advance the needed amount.

A representative of the student’s family, Precious, who received the team lauded the governorship hopeful for coming to their aid when all hope was lost.

