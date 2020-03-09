ONDO GOV POLL: Bode Olajumoke heads C’ttee to screen PDP aspirants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

AHEAD of the July governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, Senator Bode Olajumoke has been appointed chairman of the Screening and Advisory Committee to screen the 17 governorship aspirants of the party.

This came as the deputy governor of Abia State, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, in Akure, boasted that the party would reclaim the state.

Ude Oko-Chukwu was the Chairman of the state PDP Congress Committee which was held, weekend, across the state.

Speaking to newsmen, the state chairman of the party, Mr Clement Faboyede said that the Senator Olajumoke committee has kick-started the screening of the aspirants and would soon submit its report.

ALSO READ:

Faboyede said: “The Screening and Advisory Committee headed by Senator Bode Olajumoke would reduce the 17 governorship aspirants ahead of October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.”

Earlier, the Abia State deputy governor said: “From all indications and the political realities on the ground in the state, PDP was set to take back what was taken away from it in 2016 by ruling APC.

“In the last general elections, PDP won this state and produced two senators out of the three senators in Ondo State. That by indication will tell you that Ondo State is PDP state.

“Our party members are all united and working very hard to ensure that we take back what belongs to us.

“Every PDP member in Ondo State is ensuring that we claim Ondo State and I must also tell you that our party is set and by God’s grace, during the election for the governorship, the PDP will surely take back the state.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: