ONDO APC CRISIS-: Let us close ranks ahead of guber race- Kekemeke 

Akure

AHEAD of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state, the immediate past state chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Hon lsaac Kekemeke weekend said that all factions within the party should be reconciled by the State Executive Council SEC of the party.

Kekemeke who is a governorship aspirant said in Akure that “ I believe APC is strong enough to win any election in this state, particularly I am so sure we will win the next governorship election on October 10, 2020.

The aspirant lamented that “that considerable number of APC members were excluded from the party activities by the present executives of the party.

He however pleaded that all the factions should close ranks in the interest of the party.

The former commissioner in the state dismissed the fear that the division within the party may lead to its defeat in the October election.

” We will win any election in the state anyday, anytime “but the problem we have is that there are so many silent members, who are inactive and largely excluded.

“And that is the reason we have been advocating that members should shoot their shots and let all of us belong to this house that is APC. We used to be one in 2014 and 2016 when I provided leadership.

“This is also a challenge to the party’s leadership in the state, they have to be broad-minded and large-minded; and try to put everyone together irrespective of whatever personal tendency or group that they belong.”

According to him, the APC leadership in the state and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, have not been magnanimous in victory.

Kekemeke blamed them for failing to unite the party three years ago after the party won the November 26, 2016 election.

“I have raised it many times in the Advisory Council; I think and believe that the chairman of the party listens to that counsel. What we will continue is to drum it into everybody’s ears that APC is still the party; then we have many excluded, silent and inactive members.

“I know that when the primaries get close and activities even up, many party members will be mobilized. This state remains an APC state and we have problems with the leadership style, keeping in charge of the party, that notwithstanding, APC still remains stronger.”

The former APC chairman dispelled the misgivings by the people that the ruling party may influence the primary by manipulating the party’s register. He added that he superintended the first and second party registration.

“The first set of registration, I was involved in it while I was the overseer of the second registration. We have captured the entire register in the APC data base.

“I am aware that they said there are many other registrations, but I am hopeful that the national leadership in its roadmap will arrange registration and harmonization of the registers of members of our party.

According to him “People join our party daily and we expect that they will be captured by the new registration which they will eventually harmonize. There is no fear even since I also know that it is the national leadership of our party that will organize the direct primary for us.”

