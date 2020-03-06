Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Professor Francis Faduyile has boosted that he will beat Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship ticket and thereafter win the October 10 governorship election.

The Professor of Pathology, who said that the state needs someone who could explore all the potentialities of the state for socio-economic development of Ondo, was optimistic that he would defeat the incumbent Akeredolu in the APC primaries.

Faduyile had in 2011 contested and lost the seat of Okitipupa Constituency I at state House of Assembly on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

Also, in 2015, he contested for the ticket of APC to represent Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency and lost.

He is however sure that he would clinch the party’s governorship ticket.

Speaking on the crisis of the APC, Faduyile appealed to “all the disgruntled members to embrace peace, and urged the National Reconciliation Committee led by Chief Bisi Akande to handle the crisis with care.

The aspirant who is from the southern senatorial district of Ondo lamented the lingering power outage in the area noting that the previous administrations in 10 years could not find solution to it.

According to him the power outage had undermined socio-economic activities in the district, which he said had seriously affected the Gross Domestic Production, GDP, and the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state.

He, therefore, promised to fix the power outage problem within his first month in office if voted in as governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

