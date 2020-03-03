Omofoman’s strike earns full points for Wikki over Nasarawa United

Kindly Share This Story:

Freedom Omofoman’s first-half goal gave Wikki Tourists the win they so much needed over Nasarawa United in the Nigeria Professional Football match played on Sunday in Bauchi.

It was a match that was dubbed the battle of survival as both teams were joined on the same points and close to the relegation zone.

Nasarawa United dominated the first half but they have themselves to blame because of their poor finishing.

The first chance came in the 10th minute when Chinedu Ohanachom benefited from defending but his shot forced Ibrahim Pius to concede a corner.

Wikki’s defence failed to cope with the pace of Abubakar Lawal and Ohanachom. Haggai Katoh was given the chance to roam in the centre for Nasarawa United.

The pressure became intense and Ajala Olushola was close to turning the ball into his own net. He was lucky, it turned out to be a corner to the away team.

Katoh had the chance to give his team the lead when he combined with Ohanachom but wasted it. Few minutes later the midfielder hit the woodwork.

Wikki Tourists had their chance when Manu Garba beat the offside trap and picked out Promise Damala who shot over the bar.

A moment of brilliance in the 27th minute from Manu Garba saw him outpacing his opponents before a through pass to unmarked Omofoman who then struck from close range; it was his first goal for the Bauchi club.

Wikki Tourists made an early change in the second half with Suleiman Sadiq replacing Damala.

There was a tactical approach from Usman Abd’Allah’s side as they crowded the back, setting offside trap and going for the counter against Nasarawa United when the chance come.

They had three chances from the counter. First was at the half-hour mark when Omofoman fired wide and 11 minutes later, Hassan Musa’s cross went straight into the hands of Danlami Umar.

The last chance from counter came eight minutes to the end when it ended with Omofoman picking Idris Guda at the edge, the captain shot over.

But before then there was a chance for the visitors who broke the watertight Wikki defence with a splitting pass that found former Wikki player Abubakar Lawal whose cracking effort went over the bar.

Wikki will next host league leaders Plateau United.

