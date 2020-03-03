Oloto family warns public over fraudsters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

The Oloto Royal Family of Otto and Lagos Mainland, has expressed concern over interlopers claiming to have an estate at the land behind National Stadium/ Tejuosho and offering the same for sale.

In a statement by the family, it warned the public to beware of these people, adding that the land in question belongs to them.

The family expressly advised people to be wary of such fraudulent claims, as the Oloto Royal Family has been on the land from time immemorial during which it has been exercising several acts of ownership and has alienated parts of the land to legitimate buyers while retaining a large chunk for future family development.

Chief Lamina Akinlolu, the Ojomo of Otto and Lagos Mainland while speaking on the fraudsters, noted that they had been shown a billboard erected at the entrance to the land behind the National Stadium by Iyun Street, after Stadium Hotel, Surulere, Lagos, marketing non-existent flats.

He said that they had seen video clips trending on the internet where a certain lady purporting to work for a certain Mansfield Apartments, who in turn claims to be acting for Lagoon Park Global Resources Limited was inviting the general public to invest in the project.

Advising members of the public not to fall victim of fraudsters, he said that most of the persons who own plots of land in the land in question have perfected their documents and have certificate of occupancy, C of O, adding that the activities of Oloto Royal Family as regards sale of the land to buyers date back to 1922.

Akinlolu, therefore, called on owners of plots in the to take possession of their plots to avoid further encroachment, adding that any person dealing with the imposters does so at his or her own risk.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: