Olayinka becomes acting MD of Keystone Bank

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with the strategic intent to constantly align its corporate structures and processes to support the sustained push for growth, the Board of Directors of Keystone Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Olaniran Olayinka as the Bank’s Acting Managing Director/CEO, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement by the Company Secretary & General Counsel of the Bank, Dr. Michael Agamah, Olayinka will lead the Bank’s Executive Management to drive its strategic business and corporate goals leveraging on the robust banking experience garnered over several years across various sectors of the economy.

READ ALSOIsolation: Minister threatens to publish names of people unwilling to comply

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the bank, Alhaji Umaru H. Modibbo, disclosed that the appointment of Mr. Olayinka as Acting MD/CEO is based on the Bank’s corporate philosophy and culture of optimising her human capital through sustained leadership development. He stated further that the Bank will continue to proactively nurture and harness its existing talents to assume leadership roles in the financial institution.

Olayinka, who is currently an Executive Director, holds a First-Class Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the prestigious University of Lagos. He has attended several executive courses and programmes in Banking Operations, Credit, Risk Management, Business Process Re-engineering, and Change Management, amongst others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: