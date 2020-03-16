Olaosebikan harps on technology, financing for improved healthcare

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Former Commissioner for Health in Kwara State and Founder, Healthcare Magazine, Dr. Bola Olaosebikan has urged government at all levels to embrace innovation, technology and sustainable financing to improve healthcare delivery and accessibility.

Speaking during the 34th Anniversary of Healthcare Magazine, Olaosebikan said that healthcare system now required more innovation in the areas of communication, policy and technology so as to deliver quality services to people in the rural areas.

He said that the era of building big hospital structures has gone, hence, the need for innovations.

“We want small technology that will bring a big result. With innovation, we can prevent many diseases and improve healthcare delivery.

“There are so many technologies now that can take healthcare to people in their homes, communities and villages and this is what the government needs to invest on. The government should invest more in health innovation, support inventors and innovators. It is time to go beyond the routine kind of healthcare we have been practising.”

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to invest their resources in the healthcare industry, as government cannot do it alone.

Speaking during the presentation of awards to some state governments, corporate organisations and individuals who contributed to advancement of healthcare delivery in Nigeria, Olaosebikan said the award was introduced in 1990.

“Healthcare Award is the first premier health award in Nigeria and it’s been on for 30 years now. The first winner was Sir. Mobolaji Bank Anthony, founder of Juli Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru among others.

“Periodically, when we see people doing something remarkable we recognized them and project them as a role model for others.

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora who commended the magazine, said: “What I observed about the magazine is that it’s not just about health but also covers what is happening outside the health and I am happy to associate with what Healthcare Magazine represents.”

