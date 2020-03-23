Olam Grains champions girls to achieve their potential

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

As part of activities to mark this year’s International Women Day, Olam, a leading player in the Nigerian agricultural value chain, celebrated its female employees as well as female students of the Lagos State Progressive Junior Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos State.

Managing Director, Crown Flour Mills Ltd, a subsidiary of Olam, Mr. Anurag Shukla, described the female employees of the company as a very important part of the workforce whose contributions have been monumental. The company, whose products include ‘Supreme Lite Flour’, is an equal opportunities employer and Mr. Anurag Shukla expressed his excitement that a lot of women occupy senior leadership positions in the company.

He further pledged that the organisation would continue to promote gender equality, adding that Olam would continue to make the environment more conducive for female employees.

Addressing the students of the Lagos State Progressive Junior Secondary School, Surulere, Category Head, Marketing, Crown Flour Mill Ltd, Mrs. Bola Adeniji said that women are now emerging as leaders in various spheres of life, adding that traditional barriers for girls are being challenged and girls are now gaining access to greater opportunities.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Juliet Keshinro, a Girls Coach and educator took the audience through the journey of advocacy for equality of girls.

Vanguard

