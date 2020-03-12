Okowa threatens action against absentee Commissioners

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has frowned at the act of absenteeism by some of his Commissioners during official state functions.

Okowo expressed his displeasure over the development during his quarterly media interaction with newsmen on Thursday in Asaba.

He was disappointed that some of his cabinet members were absent at the event where he briefed the media on the activities of his administration in the past four months.

The governor had called upon two commissioners to give explanations to some inquiries made by journalists concerning their ministries, but they were not in attendance.

READ ALSO: Okowa assures on providing sporting equipment to schools in Delta

Okowa subsequently ordered the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, to write out the names of the absentee commissioners and forward to his office.

“This is an official function of the state and I expect that the commissioners will all be present here.

“Because if they had all been here, they would have been in a better position to answer some of these questions relating to their portfolios.

“SSG, please take note of this development and let me have the names of the absentees,’’ Okowa said.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: