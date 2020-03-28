Okowa salutes Bola Tinubu at 68

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday congratulated former Lagos Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as he clocks 68 years on Sunday.

Okowa said that Tinubu’s role in the attainment of democracy in the country and promotion of peace and unity as well as his leadership role in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must be appreciated.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor recalled with gratitude the APC Chieftain”s patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation, describing him as a worthy leader with great vision and aspiration.

According to him, Tinubu deserves some commendation for his leadership role in improving the nation’s political space.

Okowa noted that Tinubu worked so hard from the opposition to lead his party to take over power at the centre.

