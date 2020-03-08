Okowa lauds Okonjo-Iweala over appointment as member, PEAC of South Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday congratulated Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her appointment as a member, Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) of South Africa.

Okonjo-Iweala, an illustrious Deltan from the Ogwashi-Uku royal family, was a two-time Minister of Finance, who led Nigeria’s economy to exit foreign debt obligations during her first term under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

READ ALSO:

She went further to grow the nations Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to become the largest in Africa in her second stint under President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that he was elated to hear of Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa as member of South Africa’s PEAC.

He described Okonjo-Iweala as a brilliant, competent, world-class economist and international development expert whose works over the years distinguished her globally.

He stated that the former minister remained a worthy ambassador of Delta and a great role model for the girl-child.

“I am elated to hear of your appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa”.

“Your appointment is indeed, a testament to your competence and experience as a renowned economist and international development expert.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate a worthy ambassador of Delta and Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her appointment into South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

“As you take on this onerous but distinguishing assignment in another country, I pray and urge you to re-enact that, which you have always done – bringing pride and honour to Delta and Nigeria.

“It is without doubt that your pedigree and impeccable footprints in monetary and economic administration in Nigeria and at the World Bank stood you out for this sublime international assignment.

“As you continue in this remarkable trajectory, we wish you success and in all your other endeavors,” Okowa stated

Kindly Share This Story: