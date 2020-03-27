Okowa lauds new ICAN President, Onome Adewuyi

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday congratulated Mrs. Onome Adewuyi on her election as the 56th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Adewuyi, a Deltan from Emevor in Isoko North Local Government Area, was elected at an ICAN Council meeting held online on Thursday.

Prior to her emergence on Thursday, Adewuyi served as Vice President of ICAN and a member of the Governing Council of the apex body for accounting professionals in the country since 2007.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, described Mrs. Adewuyi as an illustrious daughter of Delta who has brought honour and glory to the state.

He said that Delta was proud of her sterling accomplishments in a career spanning over 35 years.

The governor noted that all the positions Adewuyi had held in ICAN prepared her for the current big task.

“I am glad to hear that she has held several positions in the Institute, including Chair of the Membership Affairs, Staff and Organizing, and Investigation Panel Committees.

“I am also aware that her previous services to ICAN include three terms as Treasurer, Chair, Professional Examinations Committee, 2017 and Chair, IT and Image and Publicity Committees and President, Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (2013-2015).

“All these positions no doubt prepared her for the task of leading the great Institute in the years ahead.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious daughter and renowned accounting professional, Mrs. Onome Joy Adewuyi, on her election as the 56th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

“It is my prayer that God will grant you wisdom and knowledge to lead the Institute to greater heights,” he said.

