Okowa extols Tony Elumelu at 57

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Tony Elumelu, as he clocks 57 on March 22.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor described Elumelu as an accomplished economist, astute banker, entrepreneur and philanthropist with a passion to empower others.

He said that Delta would ever remain proud of the outstanding accomplishments and enviable entrepreneurial acumen of Tony Elumelu.

The governor expressed gratitude to the banker and businessman per excellence for supporting his administration’s empowerment and wealth creation programmes with N500 million in 2018.

He also commended the UBA boss for the Corporate Social Responsibility projects being executed by the bank for the state, especially in the beautification of Asaba, the capital.

“As the founder of Africapitalism, an economic philosophy that embodies the private sector’s commitment to the economic transformation of Africa through long-term investments, you have contributed immensely to the creation of economic prosperity and social wealth for Africans.

“For your belief in Professor Michael Porter’s concept of Creating Shared Value (CSV) where companies must take the lead in bringing business and society back together, you did not just donate N500 million to support our wealth creation programmes but your bank (UBA Plc) as part of its CSR contributed to the beautification of Asaba.

“As a state, we remain proud of you as our illustrious son who is doing great things for Africans with the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with an illustrious son of Delta, Mr. Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, CON, on the occasion of your 57th birth anniversary.

“Your contributions to entrepreneurship in Africa remain indelible and will continue to inspire us as we build a Stronger Delta of our dreams.

“As you celebrate this day, it is my prayer and that of numerous Africans that you have impacted on, that God will continually bless you with robust health and more years of service to God and humanity,” he stated.