Okowa condoles with Ebimami family over death of their patriarch

By Etop Ekanem

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and thepeople of the state have condoled the family of late Chief Emmanuel Ebimami of Egbema kingdom in Warri North Local Government Area, over the death of their patriarch.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, at the late Chief Ebimami’s house along Sedeco Road, Enereh, Warri, expressed his deepest condolence to the entire Ebimami family whom he described as a role model while on earth.

Okowa said: “Chief Ebimami, the Bolowei of Egbema kingdom, who died at the age of 80 has left legacies and vacuum behind, which will be difficult to fill, especially his role as a national figure and his dogged quest at the advancement of the Ijaw’s interest.

“As a government, we deemed it necessary to come and express our condolence to this family and Egbema people, considering the role he played in the promotion of peace in this state and Nigeria in particular.

“Chief Ebimami was a father and a father indeed to many of us. He was a mentor and a teacher who has groomed many of us to what we are today. He built us into the ladder of leadership.

“Chief Ebimami’s death is a great lost to his entire family and the people of Delta State. Pains of his death is not only for his family and Ijaw people but to the entire Delta State . My prayers to the entire family is that God should give them the grace and fortitude to bear the lost of their father ”

The governor assured the family that the government of Delta State would support the family to ensure the departed patriarch is given a befitting burial, having made the state very proud with his outstanding legacies.

Okowa said: “We owe him the duty to uphold those legacies he left behind. This is what we can do for him since we cannot bring him back again. His death affected us all not just his immediate family ”

Chief Matthew Tiemor, who represented the Ebimami’s at the occasion, commended Delta State government and all Deltans for remembering them in their moment of grief, just as he prayed God to guide and protect the governor and his deputy, Otuaro, to move the state forward to greater heights.

