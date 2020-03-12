Okowa assures on providing sporting equipment to schools in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that his administration would provide all schools including the remotest community in the State with standard sporting equipment and facilities.

The governor who gave the assurance during the grand finale of the Greater Delta Games 2020 School Sports festival, said the promotion of sports was part of the Stronger Delta vision and agenda of his administration.

Saying he would continue to develop school sports to ensure that raw talents were tapped, he said school sports remain the foundation of grassroots sports in any society and the individual schools are the driving force.

At the end of the championship, College of Commerce, Warri, clinched the first position and followed by Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Asaba and West-End Secondary Schools, also in Asaba.

He said: “From inception, this administration became committed to the development of grassroots sports; as there are countless raw and budding talents that abound in our schools across the nooks and crannies of the State which are wasting but waiting and begging to be tapped which is why my administration is unequivocally committed to the provision of sports equipment and facilities in all schools across the State.

“We will continue to do this until every school, even in the remotest community in the State, is provided with standard sporting equipment and facilities; this is part of our Stronger Delta vision and agenda of this administration.

“This sports festival is designed as one of the numerous sporting events to provide another opportunity to shape the future of our youths; participation in sports, especially athletics, is one sure way our youths can learn various significant life skills like team work, leadership, responsibilities and discipline.

“Here in Delta State, our people are very passionate about sports, which is an impetus for our ceaseless efforts to maintain the State’s dominant position in all sports.

“Our world today shows that school sports can become a foundation on which our future in sports is built and my administration is steadfast on youth empowerment hence its commitment to also improve on sports and the facilities at all levels.

“Today’s event is therefore in line with our goal of providing opportunity to every youth to avail them very conducive atmosphere to exhibit their talents and this sports festival is coming at a most auspicious time when sports in general has become both major recreational and career pursuits attracting greater economic attention worldwide.”

Speaking further, Okowa congratulated those who participated in the festival, calling on well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and non-governmental organisations, including international bodies to partner with his administration in sponsoring sporting events, observing that no government can single-handedly shoulder the huge financial responsibility of organising sports.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah who spoke earlier said, over 2000 schools participated in the athletics events for Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools catergories.

Ukah commended the governor for reviving school sports including the Headmasters and Principals Cup and the compulsory annual school inter-house sports competition in all public schools in the state.

