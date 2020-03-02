Okada riders beat mechanic to death over death of colleague in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

It was a sad weekend for the family of an auto-mobile mechanic, Kunle Olaojo, as he was beaten to death and his corpse set ablaze by Okada riders in Ogun State.

It was gathered that the Okada riders were miffed by the death of their member, who was reportedly hit by Kunle near Tipper Junction along Ota-Itele Road.

Kunle, a father of four, was reportedly driving in his salon car with number plate EKY 141 FE from Lafenwa Itele Road to his residence at God’s Town, Ist Gate, Ota-Itele Road when he hit the commercial motorcyclist.

He was said to have stopped to attend to the victim, unfortunately, the victim’s colleagues mobilised and attacked him. He reportedly pleaded that he should be allowed to take the man to a nearby hospital for attention, but his pleas were rebuffed by the commercial motorcycle riders, who attacked him.

An eyewitness said Kunle was able to escape with his car from the scene, but by then the victim was said to have given up the ghost.

“The death of the Okada man saw other riders, numbering about 50 go after Kunle, blocked his car and dragged him out before sympathisers knew what was happening, he was stripped naked and stabbed to death in revenge.

It did not end there, his corpse and car were set ablaze in retaliation. Before Policemen arrived the scene, the riders had taken to their heels.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Vanguard in a telephone conversation, that the culprits would be brought to book.

The PPRO said, however, that no arrest has been made but his team wouldl get to the root of the matter.

