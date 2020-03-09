Kindly Share This Story:

Group of oil producing communities and host to Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, have written to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, National Environment Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to come to their aid to compel SPDC to discontinue the deliberate releasing of toxic waste into the sea, waters, rivers and creeks in the area as it poses a threat to human lives and killing of aquatic animals.

The host communities include; Osiagbene, Ipinwe, Kantele, Gbolukaka, Bikei, Sokuyor, Aghoro Zion, Egranbene, Tamu-Egranbene, Abonpere and Oyins communities in the LGA.

The communities through its solicitor in the letter said that SPDC since mid-February has been releasing the substance.

As a result of this, economic activities such as fishing and farming have since been paralyzed, also, it has led to the loss of aquatic animals and destruction of crops in the area.

According to the communities, they have engaged themselves with every available means to persuade SPDC to discontinue the release and pollution of its waterways but to no avail.

Therefore, they are calling on NESREA, Delta State Government, the ministry of environment and relevant agencies to constitute a team to take a visit to the communities and also constitute a team to carryout the post-pollution impact assessment and damage assessment respectively which is in line with the extant provisions of the relevant environmental laws and regulations in Nigeria.

The communities also appeal to NESREA to compel SPDC as a matter of urgency to provide them with relief materials in other ameliorate the suffering and hardship as a result of negligence and recklessness of the company.

