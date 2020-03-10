OIL PRICE CRASH: Stock market drops 31-month low

Kindly Share This Story:

Investors lose N329bn

Triggers sell-off in bonds, Treasury Bills

By Babajide Komolafe and Peter Egwuatu

Nigeria’s stock market, yesterday, crashed 2.4 percent as the market key index, the All Share Index, ASI, hit a 31-month low to close at 25,647.21 as against opening figure of 25,177.28. Market analysts attributed the huge fall to the fears over the coronavirus induced oil price crash in the international market.

Also, the fixed income market yesterday suffered massive sell-off in bonds and secondary market treasury bills due largely to the same development in the international oil market. Nigeria’s economy is hugely dependent on oil sector revenue.

Consequently investors lost N329.4 billion as market capitalisation declined to N13.4 trillion while the Year-to-Date,YtD, loss worsened to -4.5 percent.

Analysis of the market showed that trading activities opened the week negative amid fears of a persistent decline in global oil prices.

Specifically, the NSE All-Share Index, ASI, fell 241 bps to close at 25,647.54 points due to sell pressures in blue chip stocks led by the banking sector.

Guaranty Trust Bank and Stanbic IBTC dropped by 10 percent each while Zenith Bank lost 9.8 percent. Activity level dipped as volume and value traded declined by 48.6 percent and 57.3 percent to 185.6million units and N1.8 billion respectively.

Performance across sectors was bearish except the Industrial Goods and AFR-ICT indices which closed flat. Similarly, the Consumer Goods and Insurance indices were down 2.5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth showed that one stock advanced relative to the 38 that declined.

Analysts at Afrinvest Research stated: “With the widespread of COVID-19 inducing a four-year low in global crude oil prices, we believe the dark clouds are gathering. As such, we expect investors to remain risk-averse towards the equities market in the near term, although there is headroom for bargain hunting activities due to cheap valuation of stocks and the local bourse relative to peers.”

On the fixed income money market, yields in FGN bonds fell as much as 216 basis points (bpts) while yields on secondary market treasury bills fell as much as 196 bpts.

Analysts expected this trend to persist today due to fear of further decline in crude oil price.

According to analysts at Vetiva Capital, “With oil prices trending lower, dampening investor sentiment, trading in the fixed income market was bearish today as the average yield on benchmark bonds and OMO notes advanced 39bps and 165bps respectively.

“In the bond space, sell-offs were predominately focused at the short-end, where the yields on the 13.53% FGN-MAR-2025 and 12.50% FGN-JAN-2026 bonds, advanced 133bps and 242bps, to settle at 11.56% and 12.80% respectively. We expect weaker oil prices to weigh on sentiment in the fixed income space.”

Analysts at Zedcrest capital also said: “We anticipate more bearish sentiment in tomorrow’s session, as we expect a persistent sell-off of OMO bills, as the plunge in oil price puts fear in investors.”

