(Breaking)Oil crash: Buhari meets Finance, Petroleum Ministers, CBN Gov, NNPC GMD

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and his colleague Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.

Also at the meeting is the meeting are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Mela Kyari.

The CBN Governor was the first to come at about 3:02pm, while others came in at the same time about 3:17pm and proceeded straight to the President office at the State House, Abuja.

Though, the agenda of the meeting is not made public, it may not be unconnected with the crash of crude oil prices in the international market from $53pb to $31pb due to the ravaging COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus.

Recall that the Minister of Finance had after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, on Wednesday, told State House correspondents that the outbreak of the disease might definitely affect the economy and make government review the 2020 budget

Though, she also said that the oil output currently increased to about 2.1 million barrels per day which could help to cussion the effect on the budget benchmark.

