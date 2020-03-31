Ogun confirms new case of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Ogun State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, on Tuesday, confirmed a new case of the coronavirus in the state.

Coker, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abeokuta, said the new case is a 30-year-old female from Sagamu area of the state.

The commissioner said two of the four cases in Ogun have been discharged while 72 contacts were being monitored.

This brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to four.

She said: “Last night we had a new confirmed positive case of COVID-19 who is a 30-year-old female and contact of the third case.

“So far in Ogun State, we have run 68 tests of which four are positive.

“The four positives are actually two clusters. The second case is the contact of the first. And the fourth case is the contact of the third.

“As I said, we ran 68 tests, four positives, 58 negatives. Six are, however, pending.

“We also have 112 contact tracing of individuals of which 40 have completed their 14 days follow-up.

“We are currently, and actively, following 72 cases.”

According to the commissioner, the state currently has 24 ventilators, comprising 14 ready-for-use and 10 other pieces for back-up.

She decried the harmful and unsafe practices of some people who, she said, were giving their children hand sanitizers to drink.

According to her, there was no evidence or medical support that drinking sanitizers could cure or vaccinate one against coronavirus.

Coker reminded residents to keep observing social distancing rule as well as hand and respiratory hygiene.

She also warned communities against stigmatizing hospitals receiving suspected COVID-19 cases in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: