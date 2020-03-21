Oboh hails Buhari’s decision to postpone National Sports Festival

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over his decision to postpone the National Sports Festival which was originally planned to kick off this weekend in Benin, the Edo state capital.

Oboh said the decision was wise and made in the best interest of Nigerians. “I personally believe the President took that decision after due consultation with the relevant agencies who offered the best professional advice. It was the best step to take given the devastating nature of the CONVID-19 around the world,” Oboh said.

Continuing, the former WBA International boxing champion advised Nigerians to remain calm and be prayerful as Coronavirus will go like its forerunners like Ebola, smallpox, AIDS, to mention but three were conquered in the past.

“We must not forget history,” he said, adding, “Ebola fever came and left because of the power of agreement by humans to stop it. Smallpox was the greatest human killer in the world, at one time.

Through human agreement that led to research and the research led to the smallpox vaccine and the vaccine was used by the world to eradicate smallpox from the world. When HIV came millions of people died from the virus. Unfortunately, the majority were Africans”.

Oboh also advised Nigerian athletes not to be discouraged by President Buhari’s decision to postpone the Edo 2020 sports fiesta.

“Rather, I expect that they keep training individually and remain fit for the festival which would still come up on a later date.”

Oboh also advised Nigerians to be prayerful because nothing is beyond God. “Believe it or not, prayers strengthen the spirit and the spirit strengthens the mind. We must know when our mind is sound that is when ideas come,” he said.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: