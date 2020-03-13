NYSC seeks expansion of Kano orientation camp

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano state, Hajiya Aisha Tata has called for expansion of the permanent orientation camp from its current 2,500 to 5,000 capacity.

The state Coordinator made the call during the swearing in ceremony of the 2020 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusallah, Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, if more corp members are posted to Kano, they will contribute towards the development of the state, especially in the area of Education, health, Agriculture and others.

“While thanking you for your kind support to the scheme, we will not hesitate to seek for more support, especailly in the area of general renovation of the orientation camp which started and suddenly stopped.

”We also seek for your support in the expansion of the orientation camp from 2,500, to 5,000 capacity so as to accommodate more corps members,” she said.

According to her, the orientation course started three days ago, and expected to end on March 30, adding that at the close of registration at mid night of Wednesday March 11, a total of 2,046 corps members were registered.

She explained that out of the 2,046 corps members, 1,018 of them were males while the remaining 1,028 were females.

Tata added that the course would prepare them physically and mentally for their unique roles during the service year.

In his speech, the State Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Youth and Sports, Ibrahim Ahmed-Sagagi, urged the corp members to adhere strictly to and actualise the objectives behind the establishment of the scheme.

”The NYSC orientation was established with the aims of raising your morale tone for national co-existence, and also to inculcate the spirit of self-reliance.

“It is also aimed at ensuring oneness, and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or social back ground.” the governor said

According to him, the NYSC has remained a relevant programme for effective utilisation of potentials of youth for selfless service to the nation.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

