The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) is partnering the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) to provide Rice Mills for youths in Shagari and Goronoyo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Sokoto State.

President of NYCN, Bello Shagari, said the move is aimed at promoting agriculture, especially rice farming.

The statement reads:”The request for rice mills by the NYCN have since been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2019. The RIFAN will assist the NYCN in facilitating the acquisition of the equipments as well as their installation in the various locations. The two locations are strategic due to the dams that are located in the areas which supports rice farming both in rainy and dry season.

“The NYCN believes that agriculture plays a vital role in reducing poverty and unemployment in the country. Thus, keying into the policy of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari which encourages self sufficiency in food production. We believe that giving the rural youth the opportunity will provide them with empowerment opportunities and the ability to feed themselves and the country at large.”

