NYCN impeaches 8 officers over alleged misconduct

By Olamide Ogunjimi

The National Executive Council, NEC, of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has suspended eight of its executive members for allegedly being pivotal to the crisis rocking the Council.

The decision which was endorsed by the leadership of NYCN, was taken at the end of its one day NEC meeting on February 12, 2020, at the office of the President, Room 106, Federal Secretariat, Phase 1 Abuja.

A communique released at the end of the gathering said the expulsion was in line with Article 13.4, Article 22.1 Article 22.2 Article 22.3& Article 22.4 of NYCN constitution as amended 2012.

The statement was signed by NYCN President, Bello Bala Shagari; Vice President, North Central, Comrade Sele Sean Pwajok; and Organising Secretary, South-East, Comrade E.I.C Agwuncha.

Those affected include Comrade Innocent N. Nduanya, Deputy President; Comrade Blessing Akinsolotu, Secretary-General;

Comrade Ebere Odunze, Assistant Secretary-General; Chibuike Echem, Vice President, South-East; Comrade Michael Uko, Treasurer; Comrade Kehinde Awujuoola, Public Relations Officer;

Comrade Otunba Eniola Tope, Financial Secretary; and Millicent Umoru, Social Secretary.

The communique reads in full: “The meeting had attendance of 9 National Executives who made a quorum as required by the NYCN Constitution. After careful deliberations on the State of the Nation and National Youth Council of Nigeria, the NEC Resolved as follows:

“That the National Executive Council admitted the fact that there is crisis in NYCN in the last one year and eight months. The crisis led to the factionalizing the Council up to five (5) Presidents.

“That the National Executive Council is by this resolution calling all the factional President to sheath their sword and tow the path of peace to redeem the image of NYCN to serve its purpose as enshrined by the National Youth Policy to actualize the full right of Nigerian youths to enjoy Social and Economic Development and to complement government efforts in Nation Building.

“That the National Executive Council condemned the politicization of Youth Council by politicians and advised Nigerian youths to resist manipulation from any quarters and unite to move Nigerian Youths forward.

” That the National Executive Council condemned the high level of killings in the country as a result of insecurity, and calling the Federal Government and all the security agencies to step- up actions on tackling the insecurity in Nigeria.

“That the National Executive Council impeached the following members of the National Executive Council (NEC) in line with Article 22.3 (ii)

1 Comr. Innocent N. Nduanya – Deputy President

2. Comr. Blessing Akinsolotu. – Secretary-General

3. Comr. Ebere Odunze Ass Sec General

4. Chibuike Echem – VP South East

5. Comr. Michael Uko- Treasurer

6. Comr. Kehinde Awujuoola – PRO

7. Comr. Otunba Eniola Tope – Financial Secretary

8. Millicent Umoru Social Secretary

“Their impeachment process was duly carried out considering Article 13.4, Article 22.1 Article 22.2 Article 22.3& Article 22.4 of NYCN constitution as amended 2012.

Their impeachment took place following a motion on notice that was moved by Comr Mukhtar Sani Jebba and supported by Comr Adamu Yunusa and a voice vote by the NEC in favour of the motion. It was ratified by the Chairman, Comr, Bello Bala Shagari.

“The motion came up after the disciplinary Committee read out their findings hence they were impeached on the following constitutional grounds:

“Their Persistent absence from meetings and other official assignments for more than eight (8) months without prior notice or excuse.

” Their Continuous engagement with dishonest practice against the Youth Council, It’s Affiliate Bodies and officials.

“They are consistently taking actions that likely to bring the image of the youth council and it’s official into dispute, hatred and contempt. They have been Organising, encouraging and equipping of group of members for the purpose of employing violence, coercion, intimidation and Act of Lawlessness in NYCN.

” They Committed breach of NYCN Constitution by abandoning their elected offices for more than the period of 6 months and also recognising someone else as President instead of the one who was elected with them at Gombe, which was duly supervised and the Federal Ministry For Youth & Sports Development.

The National Executive Council after their impeached declared their seats vacant.

“The National Executive Council resolved to move towards peaceful resolution of NYCN Crisis and mandated The President (Bello Bala Shagari) to lead the process by calling all the factional leaders to a meeting for a peaceful resolution.”

