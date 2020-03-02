Nwaka’s Shadows and Nothings: A panacea for fear, violence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The monthly book reading organised by the Department of English, University of Lagos, UNILAG, which many feared may have been rested after it failed to hold for few months, finally resumed Thursday, February 20, 2020, to the delight of guests and students.

This edition featured acclaimed author of ‘Mountain of Yesterday’, ‘Lords of the Creek’ and Mr Benjamin’s Pen’, Dr Tony Nwaka, who read from his new and fourth book, ‘Shadows And Nothings’, published by Krafts Books Limited, Ibadan.

Addressing the amazing audience that greeted him, the author said: “The reception by the students was wonderful and quite encouraging, and the hall couldn’t contain everyone, leaving more people standing than sitting.” Aside from pulling such crowd, the reactions of the audience during the reading was awesome and according to Dr Nwaka, the audience “followed the flow of the narrative. I am excited about it and it’s encouraging for any writer.”

After reading the prologue, the author read portions from Chapters One, Seven and Five. It was followed by a Question & Answer section.

“It is essentially a love story with a sprinkling of normal frailties of man; fears, betrayals and perseverance, and at the end of the day it shows how determination helped to conquer fear and some superstitions that tended to destroy the relationship,” the author explained.

‘Shadows And Nothings’ which took the author about a year and two months to write also preaches the need to “Dig deeper into some of the things we take on surface value.By so doing, we’ll discover that some of the things that constitute our fears are merely shadows.”

Wondering why his books are usually engaging and most often give the reader the freedom of interpretation or drawing independent conclusions, Dr.Nwakasaidhe finds it quite comfortable to write in a mixture of narrative, dialogue and flashback, and even make projection into the future.”It adds to the richness and texture of the story so that it doesn’t become a one-line story. These drive the story with so much suspense and makes the reader keep reading to find out how things would turn out. I like writing in the narrative. I like the flow of narrative which is why I dwell on narrative.”

Explaining why the book has love as a theme at this crucial time, he said: “Essentially, the fulcrum of everything is love. Love conquers most of the anxieties and fears that come with rivalry, the tendency to extremities, unforgiveness, desperation, etc. I am a core novelist, a prose man. I also write about politics, adventure, and misery, and I just want people to be entertained with my story. I want them to just enjoy it. And I hope they’ll pick one or two lessons from them even while enjoying the stories. They need to see the moral instructions embedded in the stories.”

With a background in History, having obtained his first degree at UNILAG, and PhD in same discipline from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Nwaka disclosed that somehow, in the last five years, he developed passion for literature and “people read my books and wonder why I didn’t study literature, which shows how much they appreciate my works.”

Former Head of the English Department, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Professor Hope Eghagha, who chaired the reading, said “the essence of the book reading is to create a forum for an interaction between the writers and students. Writers need to meet their primary audience, those who’ll read their works ultimately. That way, they get feedback. It’s a tradition in the Department of English around the world and it’s also an opportunity to introduce the book into the market instead of the popular book launch. This is a literary event and part of the book culture to encourage people to read.”

Describing Nwaka as a prolific writer who deserves every attention like any other author, Prof Eghagha stated that “Dr Tony Nwaka has done four books already. To write in Nigeria is not easy. So, he is somebody that should be given attention.”

He described “Shadows And Nothings” as a love story, explaining that “what the author seems to be saying is that love conquers all. In spite of the challenges the couple had, they were able to surmount all. In Nigeria today, our love needs to triumph over adversity, violence, etc. So, a novel with that kind of theme is important for our polity.”

