Nutritionist urges Nigerians to observe regular health assessment

A nutrition expert and National Publicity Secretary of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN), Olusola Malomo, has urged Nigerians to regularly observe their health status, stressing that good health goes beyond the absence of disease to include physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Making this call in the March edition of her monthly healthy living dialogue, an initiative in partnership with Chi Limited, Malomo said 100% fruit juice which is micronutrients bearing product is an alternative to healthy living.

The dialogue is a part of the ‘No-added Sugar’ campaign of Chi Limited.

The nutritionist said that optimal health is a function of age, gender, family medical history, physical activity, and other factors.

He, however, advised individuals to put these factors into consideration in determining whether they are optimally healthy or otherwise.

vanguard

