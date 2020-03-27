Breaking News
NUPENG promises uninterrupted fuel supply nationwide

Victor Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Friday morning assured Nigerians of uninterrupted fuel supply nationwide despite the growing cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The union said uninterrupted products supply nationwide is part of its contributions to lessen the hardships and pains Nigerians are going through this trying period.

In a statement issued by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, NUPENG stressed that it would provide additional safety wears and other assistance to members in the essential supply value chain to ensure that they perform their duties without fear of avoidable exposure to the virus.

 

Vanguard

