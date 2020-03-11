NSCDC raids blackspot in Kwara, recovers 4 motorcycles, arrest 2

Kindly Share This Story:

Detectives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara on Wednesday arrested two persons suspected to be involved in receiving stolen items and other criminal activities in Omu-Aran during a raid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four motorcycles and motor engines suspected to have been stolen were also recovered during the raid of suspected blackspot in the community around 7 a.m.

Also recovered during the search operations were two Dane guns and one barrel gun.

The raid, NAN gathered, was at the instance of the NSCDC Area Commander in Omu-Aran, led by Mrs. Esther Odetundun and assisted by Mr. Olubukola Adetukas, Officer-In-Charge Operations, Headquarters in Ilorin and Head of Harmony Operations, Mr. Ola Aina.

Odetundun, the NSCDC Area Commander in Omu-Aran while briefing newsmen on the raid, said it was informed by the intelligence reports earlier gathered by the command.

According to her, with the recent movement of some armed herdsmen across Omu-Aran and its environs and based on intelligence reports we decided to comb some notable blackspots to check the proliferation of arms and ammunitions.

Esther, Odetundun who expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the search operations, noted that the raid of suspected black spots and criminal hideouts would be sustained by the area command.

“The essence is to make the environment much safer for law-abiding citizens and their properties.

“We were specifically at Latinwo market in Omu-Aran this morning with my team and those from the headquarters for special search operations.

“In the process, the team was able to recover four motorcycles and motor engine scraps which are suspected to be stolen items and equally recovered were one barrel gun and two Dane guns.

“Latinwo market is a community within a community on its own because it is an abode to some people of diverse cultures and tribes like Hausas, Fulanis, Kanuris, Yorubas and even non-nationals.

“They are involved in different kinds of trading activities some of which we felt are illegal and contrary to the law.

“The market comprises more than 100 lockup shops and stalls most of which are in a dilapidated state and already abandoned and could serve as safe haven for criminals.

“We decided not to take chances as some of the closed commercial banks since 2013 following armed robbery attacks are now reopened and functioning.

“Two suspects are in our custody already and assisting us with useful information.

“So that is what actually informed the search operations by our combined team and it is going to be a continuous exercise until we are fully satisfied,” he said.

