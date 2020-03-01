NSCDC foils attempt by vandals to smuggle petroleum product to Benin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

It was the end of the road for four suspected vandals who attempted to smuggle petroleum product to Benin Republic, following their arrest, weekend, along Idale High sea in Badagry area of Lagos.

Recovered from them were 130 (25 litres) jerricans, filled with the smuggled products and two engine boats.

The suspects: Akpnoundje Sonday, 32; Soke Enoch, 25; Alber Kouwonou, 25 and Marsiel Evessehuo 24, arrested by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC.

Parading the suspects before journalists weekend, the Lagos State Commandant of NSCDC, Fasiu Adeyinka, said, “ On Thursday, February 27, 2020, men of the Marine team of the Anti-Vandal Unit of the command arrested four suspects for illegal dealing in petroleum product.

“Also in a separate operation, on February 26, 2020, same unit intercepted three wooden boats on Dadi high sea in Badagry at about 3.35pm.

“The boats were loaded with 71 bags of rice, two gallons of groundnut oil (25litres each), 30 cartons of frozen foods, three Yamaha boat engines”.

He, therefore, warned vandals to desist from engaging in act of sabotage or have same fate befall them.

