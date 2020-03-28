NSCDC deploys 250 personnel in Ebonyi to curtail spread of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ebonyi said it has deployed 250 personnel across the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic into the state.

The State Commandant, Lucy Samu, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Abakaliki on measures adopted to ensure the safety of citizens against the virus.

Samu said the measures were made to border posts, both in entries and exit points of the state and to isolation centres to break any possible transmission into the state.

She added that the corps would provide security and ensure people were orderly in those locations where the personnel was deployed.

She further added that the Commandant General of the Corps, Gana Muhammadu, had provided tents for the officers deployed to be mounted at the locations to ease activities in the areas.

“In a bid to stop any possible spread of the virus into the state, the state command deployed 250 officers to the locations to provide security for medical personnel and ensure citizens stay at home as directed.

“The command is also partnering with other relevant agencies to ensure the enforcement of the rules and regulations of the federal and state governments in combating the pandemic is kept,” Samu said.

She, however, commended Gov. David Umahi for putting machinery in place and it’s response strategy to curtail the virus from spreading into the state.

“Intensive sensitisation on safety measures to maintain and the need to practice handwashing regularly were also carried out to eateries, shops, banks, parks and other places by the Governor and his team,” Samu noted.

