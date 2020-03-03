NPFL: Rampant Wolves hit Sunshine Stars for three in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

Warri Wolves were rampant in one of Sunday’s Matchday 22 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) when they ran over visiting Sunshine Stars 3-0 at the Warri Stadium.

The home side got off to a good start with series of attacks and their efforts paid off in the 18th minute with Sunday Williams connected Mark Daniel’s pass open scoring for the Warri club.

Stung by the early lead, Sunshine Stars tried to fight back but it was as if the elements opposed them. First, by sending the rain just after the first goal and captain Sunday Abe would bag a red card after he had received a yellow in the 23rd minute for a dangerous tackle on Samuel Amadi and yet another in the 37th minute for just the same offence on the same player.

To adjust to the situation, Sunshine Stars coach Kabiru Dogo quickly introduced Wasiu Jimoh in place of Timileyin Ogunniyi but Wolves didn’t give them any respite as Michael Okoyoh scored the second in the 44th minute to put the Warri side two goals up before the break.

Sunshine returned with an improved performance in the second half and tried to wrestle the midfield off Wolves as well initiate a few attacking moves. The Akure club, however, had one decent chance when Quaseem Obanigba’s strike forced Wolves keeper Godwin Ameh into a fabulous save.

Wolves kept things tight at the back and saved the best moment for the final moments of the match. Their superb attacking build-up led to Mark Daniel netting a third in the 88th minute to put the game out of Sunshine Stars’ reach.

Dogo said it was just a bad day for his team in Warri.

“Wolves are a good side and a big name. Do not forget that they are one of the NPFL teams that have played on the continent. They still have the stature. They took their chances when they came but my boys couldn’t,” Dogo said.

