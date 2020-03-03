NPFL: Lobi shake off disadvantage to edge past Kwara United in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

Football is many times a game of fine margins. Lobi Stars had only one short on target – and that was all that mattered. They also played an entire half a man short. That never mattered.

In the end, the men from Makurdi were the only ones celebrating a gutsy away win in Ilorin.

ALSO READ: NBA condemns swearing in of Cross River acting CJ against NJC recommendation

The 1-0 loss left Kwara United fans in despair. They had arrived the stadium hopeful of a win against visitors well placed in the title race, but on a lethargic run of form one win in five. Yet they were caught cold in the 21st minute by the energetic run of Alex Aghahowa from his deep-lying midfield position.

He was too strong for every Kwara United attempt to halt his charge, so much that he suddenly found the required space and time to slot in beyond the reach of Iwu Emmanuel.

It was a goal that silenced the stadium and the home side’s immediate response was as feeble as it was frustrating for their fans.

The half ended with Lobi Stars requiring to play with 10 men after an off-the-ball incident was spotted by the assistant referee. A brief chat with the man in the centre was followed by Musa Najare earning a red card for an apparent elbow on Ejeh Isaiah that had evaded the view of the referee.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: