Not happy with my career level — Chidinma Anyah

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood drop-dead gorgeous beauty, Chidinma Precious Anyah should have every reason to be happy, if not for anything else but for the fact that she celebrated her birthday just yesterday.

She was born on March 14, 1994. And in doing so, she released some beautiful pictures to lay it on the line. But trust the Aniocha North, Delta State-born mass communications graduate of the University of Benin, not to go over the edge in expressing her sexuality. They were simple pictures that define beauty in the most subtle yet sublime manner.

In a chat with Potpourri, the actress said she’s happy that Almighty God has granted her another year but confessed she’s not entirely happy about her career.

“I am not happy with the level I am in my career. I know it is the grace of God and hard work we need but I am not giving up now because acting is life to me. Sometimes, I cannot sleep looking at some of the people I started with and seeing how far they have gone but I’m still hopeful that my own time will come,” she said.

Chidinma is also an entrepreneur. Her most recent movies showing on African Magic are “Reason With Me”, Caught Up and A Perfect Past. And she just finished filming “Malians Prince” and “Loving Helen.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: