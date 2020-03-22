Northern group tasks leaders to tackle state of education in region

Kindly Share This Story:

Says education North major disaster that needs total, decisive response

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A Northern group, Arewa Education Renaissance Initiative,has urged various governments and critical stakeholders in the region to reposition the poor state of education in the North for its betterment.

The group particularly tasked governments,investors and other stakeholders to make more commitments in their contributions to education in the region,saying unless such actions were taken,the much needed development in the region would not be realised.

The organisation said in a statement, Sunday,that its position came after its maiden General Meeting in Abuja,where it had discussion on a lot of issues especially the state of education in the North.

In the statement signed by Malam Lawal Kankia Ibrahim,on its behalf,the group recommended that,”F unding of all levels and forms of education as well as private investment in education must be radically improved and accorded the highest priority in the North.”

Besides,it recommended that,”There should be stronger commitment to enforcement of existing legislation on universal and compulsory education” just as it said:” Policies on improving enrollment and quality of teaching and expanding infrastructure at all levels of education should be revisited and improved.” It insisted that decisive response from various governments and stakeholders was the panacea to solving the deplorable state of education in the region.

“The state of all forms of education in the North represents a major disaster that needs total and decisive response from governments, communities and individuals,” said the group which described itself as a non-governmental and non-partisan organization whose members are committed to contributing towards improving the quality of education in Northern Nigeria.

The group, in the statement,said the meeting reviewed among others,”the state of education in the North, particularly its abysmal standards,almajiri,out-of- school children,girl-child education and the relationships between quality of education,development and security.”

“Leadership at all levels needs to re-dedicate itself and re-discover the political will to deal with the problems related to education in the North,” the group insisted, adding that:”There is tremendous interest at all levels of Northern communities that needs to be mobilized and harmonized to support all initiatives towards addressing the foundations of education in the North and commence the process of rebuilding education values and structures that will give the region a new lease of life and a better chance to survive as a community.”

It said,”There are solutions for the multiple problems around education in the North which all governments, the elite and other stakeholders can utilize to provide the necessary linkages between the problems and their solutions.”

The group vowed to mobilise and “support all intellectual, managerial and political resources in the North towards raising awareness about the dangers of the state of education in the North.”

It said it would equally engage all political levels and other stakeholders towards contributing ideas and other means of improving policy, resources and support towards radical improvement of education standards in the North.

“The Initiative wishes to suggest the need to adopt holistic, realistic and productive policies in dealing with almajiri, as current initiatives in dealing with the phenomenon are unlikely to solve the problem.

“There is also the need to improve the quality of consultations with relevant stakeholders, the mobilization of resources to support and anchor decisions, cooperation and collaboration between governments at all levels and raising awareness that the problem of almajiri requires decisive action informed by sensitive and enlightened approach.

“The Initiative believes that to achieve the goal of improving education in the North, the involvement and commitment of all stakeholders is most desirable; likewise, we must be more creative and innovative in all we do,” it added.

