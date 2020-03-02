Northern Govs celebrate Adeboye at 78

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The Northern Governors’ Forum has felicitated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his 78th birthday celebration.

The Forum in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong described Pastor Adeboye as “a man of God who continues to use every minute of his existence for the service of God and humanity.”

According to the statement signed by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, “The labour of Pastor Adeboye in the Lord’s vineyard over his many years of preaching and evangelism clearly sets him apart as a vessel of honour that God has used to touch the lives of the people not only in Nigeria, but the world at large.”

The Forum also commended “the passion of Pastor Adeboye for improving the lives of the people through education, healthcare, infrastructure, empowerment and entrepreneurship as demonstrated by many platforms of the Church” and appreciated God for granting the cleric good health and the grace to continue to render his best towards the salvation of many, as well as praying for the peace and progress of Nigeria.

Vanguard

