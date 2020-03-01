Nollywood veteran, Kayode Odumosu, alias Pa Kasumu is dead

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, has announced the death of veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu on her Instagram page on Sunday.
According to her, the actor died after a brief illness.
She wrote: “Our model veteran actor Pa Kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model-actor Pa Kasunmu, has given up the ghost after a brief illness.
“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital where he gave up the ghost. We will keep you updated with further information on this.”
Pa Kasumu was aged 67 years.