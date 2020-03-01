Nollywood veteran, Kayode Odumosu, alias Pa Kasumu is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, has announced the death of veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu on her Instagram page on Sunday.

According to her, the actor died after a brief illness.

ALSO READ:

She wrote: “Our model veteran actor Pa Kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model-actor Pa Kasunmu, has given up the ghost after a brief illness.

“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital where he gave up the ghost. We will keep you updated with further information on this.”

Pa Kasumu was aged 67 years.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: