Nollywood veteran, Kayode Odumosu, alias Pa Kasumu is dead

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, has announced the death of veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu on her Instagram page on Sunday.

According to her, the actor died after a brief illness.

 

She wrote: “Our model veteran actor Pa Kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow. It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model-actor Pa Kasunmu, has given up the ghost after a brief illness.

“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital where he gave up the ghost. We will keep you updated with further information on this.”

Pa Kasumu was aged 67 years.

