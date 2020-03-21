Breaking News
Nollywood Film Festival Frankfurt 2020; call for submission of films opens

Organisers of Nollywood Film festival Germany /Nollywood Europe Golden Award say submission of films for the festival is open to Nollywood filmmakers based in Africa, Europe and the Americas and will be open till the 30th of June 2020.

In a chat with the founder of the festival Isaac Izoya, he disclosed that the festival has never been of interest to filmmakers the way it is in 2020 as more filmmakers are declaring interest in the festival which seeks to honor African filmmakers for creating a big industry.

“We got assurances from notable African filmmakers including the US-based Pan African Film Consortium as well as others in Europe.

