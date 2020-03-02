NOGIG 2020: NNPC emerge champions of oil games

Kindly Share This Story:

Oil giants, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC has emerged the overall winner of the 2020 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games concluded in Lagos at the weekend. NNPC garnered a total of 48 medals made up of 13 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

Team Shell put up a spirited fight to finish a close second with 13 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals, while NLNG placed a distant third with 6 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Chevron equally put up a good showing with its athletes winning 6 gold, 2 silver, and 8 bronze medals, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, finished fifth with 5 gold, five silver, and five bronze while ExxonMobil with 4 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze finished 6th.

Eroton, Total, DPR, NCDMB, and PTI placed 7th to 12th respectively as all the teams won medals, making it one of the most competitive NOGIG in recent times.

NNPC capped their historic return to the pinnacle of NOGIG with a cautious but effective display by their football team which won the prestigious gold in the football event.

With the Minister of State, Ministry of Petroleum Chief Timpre Silva, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari and other top executives of various oil companies present, NNPC were able to contain the sleek-playing and enterprising DPR players.

An early goal by the NNPC proved the only goal of the match and the victory secured the gold medal thtat eventually gave them the title as champions of the 2020 NOGIG.

Declaring the games closed, the Minister of State, Mr Timpre Silva said he was excited to note that despite the tight schedule of workers in the oil and gas sector, they still had the time to relax and compete in sports.

He acknowledged the efforts of the LOC and pledged that his ministry would continue to support every good initiative that will bring about a healthy workforce.

On his part, the GMD, NNPC Mele Kyari, he expressed that efforts put into the planning and organisation of the games came to a glorious end. He congratulated Team NNPC and promised his continuous support for the games in future.

Vanguard News

